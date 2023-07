Marketa Vondroušová comes through rollercoaster clash with Jessica Pegula to reach semi-finals

Czech Republic's Marketa Marketa Vondroušová returns the ball to Jessica Pegula of the United States during their women's singles quarter-finals at Wimbledon. Photograph: Glyn Kirk/AFP via Getty Images

Marketa Vondroušová reached the semi-finals of Wimbledon with a rollercoaster 6-4 2-6 6-4 win over American Jessica Pegula in the last eight on Tuesday.

The Czech came through a topsy-turvy encounter on Court One against the fourth seed to book her place in the last four against either world number one Iga Swiatek of Poland or Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina.

The first set was a whirlwind with five breaks of serve in nine games, the momentum swinging wildly while many spectators were still taking their seats.

However, it was 24-year-old Vondroušová who secured the crucial break at 4-4 when a baseline rally ended with Pegula sending a backhand long.

The unseeded Czech brought up set point with an ace and duly held to love as she eyed a first Grand Slam semi-final since her runner-up finish at the French Open in 2019.

The twists and turns kept coming, though, as Pegula began finding her range in the second set. She began approaching the net more often to great success, breaking her left-handed opponent early en route to taking a 4-1 lead.

The American broke again at 5-2 with an excellent low volley to level the match.

In the decider, momentum looked to be staying with the 29-year-old as she saved three break points in the first three games and then broke Vondroušová by forcing her long.

But there was still time for one final twist. The roof was closed, as rain was expected, and when play resumed Vondroušová broke back twice more, as well as breaking her opponent’s resistance from the baseline in a terrific game to lead 5-4.

She served out the match to book her semi-final spot, becoming the third woman in the Open era to reach the Wimbledon last four after defeating four seeded opponents – after Zheng Jie in 2008 and Barbora Strycova in 2019.