Tennis Ireland appoint Kevin Quinn as new chief executive

Tennis Ireland has appointed a new Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Quinn, who joins the organisation from Leinster Rugby and will take up the role on March 27th.

Experienced in the sports and entertainment sectors, having worked for over 25 years with sporting organisations across Europe, Quinn will join Tennis Ireland from Leinster Rugby’s Head of Commercial and Marketing, where he worked for five years.

He has been responsible for planning, developing and implementing Leinster Rugby’s commercial strategy, and supporting and accelerating rugby growth throughout the 12 counties of Leinster.

“We are delighted that Kevin has agreed to join us as our new Chief Executive Officer. Kevin brings with him a wealth of experience in the Sport and Business sectors which we are confident will be instrumental in helping drive the growth of tennis across Ireland,” said Chairperson of Tennis Ireland, David O’Beirne.

“I have had a brilliant five years with Leinster Rugby but I am excited by the challenge and opportunity ahead, to be joining Tennis Ireland as CEO,” said Quinn.

Quinn takes over from the former head of Athletics Ireland and interim chief executive of Cycling Ireland, John Foley, who was appointed as the interim chief executive of Tennis Ireland in January 2022.