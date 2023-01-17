Novak Djokovic touched by ‘welcoming’ reception as he wins easily on Australian Open return

Novak Djokovic was given a hero’s welcome as he returned to the Australian Open with a straight-sets victory over Roberto Carballes Baena.

Rod Laver Arena was full of Serbian flags in support of the nine-time champion, who was playing his first match of the 2023 tournament at Melbourne Park following last year’s vaccine-related deportation.

Appearances he had made at the warm-up event in Adelaide and at a charity hit with Nick Kyrgios on Friday had very much indicated that would be the case, with all parties apparently happy to move on from one of tennis’ more unedifying chapters.

Djokovic’s fans chanted his name as he made his entrance on to court and throughout a routine 6-3 6-4 6-0 victory over Spaniard Carballes Baena.

“Unbelievable atmosphere, thank you so much for staying,” Djokovic said to the crowd. “Thank you for giving me such a welcoming reception I could only dream of.

“I feel very happy that I’m back in Australia and back on this court. I couldn’t ask for a better start to the tournament.”

The main question mark ahead of the match had been about the condition of Djokovic’s left hamstring, which he hurt in Adelaide and which has continued to cause him trouble.

It was heavily strapped, and there were a few moments where he looked uncomfortable, but he moved well and struck the ball with his customary crispness from the baseline, ending the contest with 41 winners.

Carballes Baena, ranked 75, offered plenty of resistance in the first two sets, with Djokovic having to recover from 0-40 at 2-2. But that proved to be the only real moment where he was on the back foot and he raced through the third set, losing only four points.

Elsewhere, Alexander Zverev earned the first victory of his comeback in gruelling fashion, beating Peru’s Juan Pablo Varillas 4-6 6-1 5-7 7-6 (3) 6-4.

The German, seeded 12, was playing only his third match since suffering an ankle injury in a fall during his French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal last June.

“I am extremely happy because I missed this over the past seven months,” Zverev said.

“This match alone pays off for all the hard work and suffering that I have had. To win in front of this kind of crowd again ... I can’t wait for the rest of the tournament. No matter what happens from now, the tournament is already a success for me.”

Alex De Minaur is now the great Australian hope following Nick Kyrgios’ withdrawal and he was a comfortable 6-2 6-2 6-3 winner over Hsu Yu-hsiou.

“I know what is asked from me,” the 23-year-old said. “I know that at times I’ve got some pressure on myself to deliver. I take it with pride ultimately.”

Former finalist Dominic Thiem continues to find things tough nearly a year after returning from a serious wrist injury and he fell to a 6-3 6-4 6-2 loss against fifth seed Andrey Rublev.

Eighth seed Taylor Fritz dropped a set against Nikoloz Basilashvili but recovered to win 6-4 6-2 4-6 7-5 while exciting young Dane Holger Rune eased to a 6-2 6-3 6-4 triumph over Filip Krajinovic.

Meanwhile, Ons Jabeur battled to a three-set victory over Tamara Zidansek in the first round of the Australian Open.

The second seed, who has reached the final of the last two grand slams, struggled for form during the first two sets, saving three set points in the opener and then dropping serve twice in a row to lose the second.

But Zidansek’s bathroom break allowed Jabeur to refocus and she finished strongly in a 7-6 (8) 4-6 6-1 victory.

“It was a tough match honestly,” said the Tunisian. “Just not the way I wanted to play. But I kept fighting. Frustrating to lose the second set but I think I got the time to think and talk to myself more. The third set was really great.”

Jabeur struggled with a back problem during the warm-up tournament in Adelaide and had strapping on her right knee here.

She said: “It’s not a big injury but sometimes it might bother me. I try to take it one day at a time. I’m going to challenge myself and see if I cannot play 100 per cent.”

Fourth seed Caroline Garcia had a much easier time of things against Canadian qualifier Katherine Sebov, winning 6-3 6-0, while fifth seed Aryna Sabalenka continued her good form by defeating Tereza Martincova 6-1 6-4.

Former finalist Garbine Muguruza had a poor season in 2022 and she fell in the first round, going down 3-6 7-6 (3) 6-1 against Belgian 26th seed Elise Mertens having served for the match in the second set.

Twelfth seed Belinda Bencic, who ended last season by leading Switzerland to the Billie Jean King Cup crown, eased to a 6-1 6-2 victory over Viktoriya Tomova.