Naomi Osaka announces she is pregnant and will miss 2023 season

Naomi Osaka of Japan: is pregnant and will not play in 2023.

Naomi Osaka has revealed she is pregnant and will therefore miss the rest of the 2023 season.

The four-time grand slam champion last week pulled out of this month’s Australian Open with no official reason given for her withdrawal but on Wednesday posted a picture of a baby scan on Instagram.

“Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023,” read Osaka’s caption.

She added: “I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, “that’s my mom,”.

“2023 will be a year that’ll be full of lessons for me and I hope I’ll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I’ll be at Aus 2024.”