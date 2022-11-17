Female players at Wimbledon allowed to wear dark-coloured underwear from 2023

Female players at Wimbledon will be allowed to wear dark-coloured underwear from next year’s tournament. Photograph: Steven Paston/PA Wire

Female players at Wimbledon will be allowed to wear dark-coloured underwear from next year’s tournament, the All England Club announced on Thursday.

There has been a clamour for Wimbledon to change their rules requiring players to wear all white clothing to reduce anxiety around menstrual cycles.

Chief executive Sally Bolton said: “We are committed to supporting the players and listening to their feedback as to how they can perform at their best.

“I’m pleased to confirm that, following consultation with players and representatives of several stakeholder groups, the Committee of Management has taken the decision to update the white clothing rule at Wimbledon.

READ MORE

“This means that, from next year, women and girls competing at The Championships will have the option of wearing coloured undershorts if they choose. It is our hope that this rule adjustment will help players focus purely on their performance by relieving a potential source of anxiety.”

Wimbledon announced record entries for its public ballot, which is being held for the first time in three years following the disruption caused by coronavirus, while the LTA has been handed £42.4 million (€48.4 million) in profits from the 2022 Championships.

Despite lower attendances than had been expected, the tournament produced the second highest surplus ever, 90 per cent of which Wimbledon puts into British tennis.