Serena Williams wins first singles match since last year’s French Open

Serena Williams of the United States reacts after winning a point during her win over Nuria Parrizas Diaz of Spain. Photograph: Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Serena Williams won her first singles match since last year’s French Open with a first round victory over world number 57 Nuria Parrizas Diaz in Toronto.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion, whose long-awaited return from injury this year ended in an early exit at Wimbledon, won 6-3 6-4 in just under two hours at the National Bank Open.

It was the first time 40-year-old Williams, in only her second appearance of the year, had won a singles match since beating Danielle Collins at Roland Garros on June 4, 2021.

Ladies and Gentlemen: Serena Williams pic.twitter.com/r9eMIYUaRF — José Morgado (@josemorgado) August 8, 2022

Afterwards, explaining her motivation to keep on playing, she said: “I guess there’s just a light at the end of the tunnel.

“I don’t know, I’m getting closer to the light. Lately that’s been it for me. I can’t wait to get to that light.”

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina also won her first match since her triumph at the All England Club, although she needed three hours to overcome Marie Bouzkova 7-5 6-7 6-1.