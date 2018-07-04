So maybe it is all true. Maybe the years of hurt are soon to end, the barren World Cup landscape soon to be filled with the gleaming gold trophy, street parties to go on for months and 2018 to go down in history as the year they finally did it. Yes, maybe, just maybe, football is coming home to Sweden. Or England. Or likely Brazil. Or five of the other countries still left in the tournament. Yes, it wasn’t a dream/nightmare, England did really win a penalty shootout in the World Cup and, with that, advance to the quarter-finals where they will meet Sweden on Saturday at 3pm. Ken Early was in Moscow to witness Jordan Pickford’s brilliant save and Eric Dier’s winning penalty and he writes that this England team is even perhaps a bit German in how they go about their business. Now that’s a scary thought.

Meanwhile, Mary Hannigan discusses the very real possibility that England may actually win the World Cup. As Eamon Dunphy pointed out before the game, there was a “massive prize” on offer to the victors in Moscow: “Sweden in the quarter-finals?!? And then Croatia or Russia?!? And then you’re in the final! Football’s coming home, baby!” The sad news is that there is now a full two-day, 48-hour break in the football but don’t despair, the sun is shining outside so maybe go and sample some fresh air and come back just in time for Friday at 3pm when France take on Uruguay. You can find all four of the quarter-final fixtures as well as much more on our World Cup website.

#break #break #break #break #break