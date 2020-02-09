Storm Ciara hits GAA, President’s Cup and Punchestown
Numerous sporting events postponed across Ireland and Europe due to extreme weather
Sunday’s Division Two clash between Laois and Cavan is off. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho
A number of sporting events across Ireland have been postponed due to Storm Ciara, with GAA fixtures, racing and the President’s Cup all affected.
Met Éireann have issued an orange wind warning - their second highest level of alert - with winds of up to 80km per hour forecast.
The orange warning will be in place country-wide until 12pm - here is a look at the various fixtures which have felt Ciara’s wrath.
Football
The President’s Cup between League of Ireland champions Dundalk and FAI Cup winners Shamrock Rovers, which was a 3pm kick-off at Oriel Park, has been posponed.
An FAI statement read: “Following discussions with all parties this morning, the FAI, in conjunction with Dundalk FC, has taken the decision to postpone today’s President’s Cup final between Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers in the interest of safety for players, fans and all involved with the game scheduled for Oriel Park at 3pm.
“Discussions on a new date for the fixture will take place in due course.”
GAA
Storm Ciara has wreaked havoc with Sunday’s GAA schedule, with a number of Allianz League fixtures being scrapped and various pitch inspections taking place across the country.
The NFL Division One clash between Tyrone and Kerry (2pm, TG4) has survived, but the match has been switched from Omagh to Edencork. Donegal’s clash with Galway in Letterkenny and Mayo’s trip to play Meath will also go ahead.
NFL Division Two
Laois v Cavan, Portlaoise, 2pm - Postponed
Roscommon v Clare, Dr Hyde Park, 2pm
Westmeath v Fermanagh, Ennis, 2pm
NFL Division Three
Derry v Tipperary, Celtic Park, 1pm - Goes ahead
Longford v Leitrim, Pearse Park, 2pm
Louth v Offaly, Drogheda, 2pm - Postponed
Cork v Down, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 2pm
NFL Division Four
Carlow v Limerick, Cullen Park, 2pm
Wicklow v Sligo, Aughrim, 2pm - Postponed
London v Antrim, Ruislip, 2pm
Lidl National Football League
Cavan’s Division Two clash with Wexford has been called off.
Camogie
Sunday’s entire schedule of Camogie fixtures have been wiped out by the weather.
Racing
All of Sunday’s racing in Ireland and the UK has been called off, including the Grand National Trials at Punchestown.
A statement from the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board read: “Following 26mm of rain overnight and a further 27mm of rain between 8am and 9am this morning, the fixture scheduled for Punchestown this afternoon has been postponed.
“Parts of the track became waterlogged and unfit for racing due to flash flooding.
“The fixture has been rescheduled for Tuesday, 11th February with original entries to stand and fresh declarations to be made by 10am on Monday, 10th February.”
UK cards at Exeter and Southwell have also been abandoned.
Rugby
Ireland Women’s Six Nations clash, against Wales at Donnybrook, is set to go ahead (1pm, RTE 2). England’s trip to play Scotland at Scotstoun is off.