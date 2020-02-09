Storm Ciara hits GAA, President’s Cup and Punchestown

A number of sporting events across Ireland have been postponed due to Storm Ciara, with GAA fixtures, racing and the President’s Cup all affected.

Met Éireann have issued an orange wind warning - their second highest level of alert - with winds of up to 80km per hour forecast.

The orange warning will be in place country-wide until 12pm - here is a look at the various fixtures which have felt Ciara’s wrath.

Football

The President’s Cup between League of Ireland champions Dundalk and FAI Cup winners Shamrock Rovers, which was a 3pm kick-off at Oriel Park, has been posponed.

An FAI statement read: “Following discussions with all parties this morning, the FAI, in conjunction with Dundalk FC, has taken the decision to postpone today’s President’s Cup final between Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers in the interest of safety for players, fans and all involved with the game scheduled for Oriel Park at 3pm.

“Discussions on a new date for the fixture will take place in due course.”

GAA

Storm Ciara has wreaked havoc with Sunday’s GAA schedule, with a number of Allianz League fixtures being scrapped and various pitch inspections taking place across the country.

The NFL Division One clash between Tyrone and Kerry (2pm, TG4) has survived, but the match has been switched from Omagh to Edencork. Donegal’s clash with Galway in Letterkenny and Mayo’s trip to play Meath will also go ahead.

NFL Division Two

Laois v Cavan, Portlaoise, 2pm - Postponed

Roscommon v Clare, Dr Hyde Park, 2pm

Westmeath v Fermanagh, Ennis, 2pm

NFL Division Three

Derry v Tipperary, Celtic Park, 1pm - Goes ahead

Longford v Leitrim, Pearse Park, 2pm

Louth v Offaly, Drogheda, 2pm - Postponed

Cork v Down, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 2pm

NFL Division Four

Carlow v Limerick, Cullen Park, 2pm

Wicklow v Sligo, Aughrim, 2pm - Postponed

London v Antrim, Ruislip, 2pm

Lidl National Football League

Cavan’s Division Two clash with Wexford has been called off.

Camogie

Sunday’s entire schedule of Camogie fixtures have been wiped out by the weather.

Racing

Sunday’s card at Punchestown has been postponed and rescheduled for Tuesday. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

All of Sunday’s racing in Ireland and the UK has been called off, including the Grand National Trials at Punchestown.

A statement from the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board read: “Following 26mm of rain overnight and a further 27mm of rain between 8am and 9am this morning, the fixture scheduled for Punchestown this afternoon has been postponed.

“Parts of the track became waterlogged and unfit for racing due to flash flooding.

“The fixture has been rescheduled for Tuesday, 11th February with original entries to stand and fresh declarations to be made by 10am on Monday, 10th February.”

UK cards at Exeter and Southwell have also been abandoned.

Rugby

Ireland Women’s Six Nations clash, against Wales at Donnybrook, is set to go ahead (1pm, RTE 2). England’s trip to play Scotland at Scotstoun is off.