Still no goals as Ireland held by Wales; Sanita Puspure wins European gold

Stephen Kenny is still awaiting his first win as Republic of Ireland manager after his 10-man coronavirus-hit side was held to a 0-0 Nations League draw by Wales in Dublin. His team’s preparations were thrown into disarray when five players were ruled out after one of them tested positive for Covid-19. In his column this morning, Ken Early explains why Ireland are a work in progress on and off the field: “Given the chaotic build-up it feels slightly ridiculous to spend too much time analysing the game on a technical level. After the “who’s next” drama of Covid positives and the farce of multiple late withdrawals, the familiar rhythms of a 0-0 draw felt almost structured and soothing.” Three days after the highs of Thursday’s dramatic penalty shoot-out win over Bosnia and Herzegovina, Northern Ireland were brought back down to Earth in a 1-0 home defeat to Austria.

The Irish rowers enjoyed an excellent conclusion to the European Championships in Poznan on Sunday; seven crews, one final session, four medal winners, the other three ranked in the top-eight. The pick of the bunch of course being Sanita Puspure’s gold medal. Making her a double World and European champion at the age of 38, Ian O’Riordan reports; “a sixth international medal for Puspure, having also won European bronze twice before, and although two months shy of her 39th birthday, Puspure has laid down another big marker before Tokyo 2021.”