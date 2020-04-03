This morning Malachy Clerkin has written the first edition of a new weekly column, which will be published each Friday - a whole new ball game. And he kicks off by suggesting that sport - as much as we miss it - will be among the last of the normal things to return, as we hopefully return to normal later in the year. He writes: “Sport will come back slowly, carefully and in stop-start phases because that’s how the world is going to be behaving over the next year or so. Organised sport is a function of a settled society. It can only happen in ordinary circumstances. It will be the last duck in the row.”

Today’s favourite sporting moment sees Ruaidhrí Croke reminisce about his football team Shelbourne earning promotion from Division One to the Premier Division last season. 13-times champions Shels had spent 11 of the previous 13 seasons in the wilderness of the second tier, but a 3-1 win over Drogheda on Friday September 13th 2019 saw them return to the big time. He writes: “But wait, Lorcan Fitzgerald is running through on goal and he’s poked it past the goalkeeper and it’s rolling into the net and is this really happening? Have Shels really done this? Surely something is going to happen to take this away from us? But it doesn’t. It has happened. It’s finished 3-1 and all of a sudden Reds fans are flooding the pitch and the weight of dread has been lifted. The resurrection has become very real.”