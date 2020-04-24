Sport Ireland chief Treacy admits return of contact sports ‘a lot trickier’

Outdoor sports that allow for physical distancing will be the immediate priority

John Treacy speaking at Government Buildings on Friday at the launch of the #InThisTogether wellbeing initiative. Photograph: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland/PA Wire

John Treacy speaking at Government Buildings on Friday at the launch of the #InThisTogether wellbeing initiative. Photograph: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland/PA Wire

 

Sport Ireland chief executive John Treacy has admitted the reintroduction of contact sports will “be a lot trickier” when it comes to any Government ease on restrictions around Covid-19.

Speaking at a press briefing alongside Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to launch the Government’s new wellbeing initiative In This Together, Treacy also stated that all such measures around sport will ultimately be guided by the Government advice; non-contact sports such as golf, done outdoors and with a lot of physical distancing, will be immediate priority.

“We all want to be back in action as soon as we possibly can,” said Treacy, “but we’re absolutely going to take our guidance from Government, in terms of when the restrictions are going to be lifted.

“Sport is planning for that day, and we’ve provided some material into our own Department, around some sports, non-contact, done outdoors and with a lot of physical distancing, and they’ll obviously be the priority.

“But it’s up to the Government to give the green light, and I think it will be a lot trickier for some of the contact sports. We’ll just have to monitor that very carefully, whatever guidance from Government, but sport is planning for the day when things can resume.”

The In This Together campaign encourages everyone to pick a new activity which could help them to feel a little healthier or a little better in the face Covid-19.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.