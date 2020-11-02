Sport Ireland announces €85m Covid-19 relief fund from Government

The single biggest allocation ever to the sporting sector was announced on Monday, when Sport Ireland (SI) outlined how an unprecedented €85 million would be disbursed among National Governing Bodies (NGBs).

Almost €31 million of the total allocation will go to Gaelic games while the IRFU is set to receive €18 million and the FAI €13 million.

Under the scheme designed to aid sport during the pandemic, €64 million in funding will go to NGBs, Local Sports Partnerships and Clubs to address significant Covid-19 related losses.

The funding, which is being allocated by SI, will address the existential threat to NGBs and their club networks, allowing them to off-set significant losses incurred in recent months and add a semblance of certainty to planning for 2021.

The significant investment will reach all levels of the sport sector with Local Sports Partnerships and thousands of grassroots clubs across Ireland set to benefit.

“This has never been more important and is essential for our physical and mental wellbeing,” said Minister of State for Sport and Gaeltacht Affairs, Jack Chambers TD.

“As we look to the future, it will ensure our high performance athletes and teams are as well prepared as possible ahead of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games. Similarly, it is vital that sports organisations are ready to return to activity as soon as public health circumstances allow.”

It was recognised that the changing environment of restrictions has resulted in uncertainty and difficulty in planning for NGBs. This has been taken into consideration by Sport Ireland with funds being ring-fenced specifically to the address this issue.

“The initial schemes announced in June were designed to support Organisations with Covid-19 related losses in 2020. However, having engaged with our funded bodies, we understand that the current Level 5 restrictions present additional challenges,” said chief executive of Sport Ireland, John Treacy.

“As such, we are ring-fencing finances to address any immediate needs that may arise in the sector in the coming weeks. Sport has shown itself to be incredibly resilient throughout the Covid-19 restrictions having made a critical contribution to Irish life with more people being active than ever before.

“Through exemptions put in place by Government, we have been able to follow high performance and professional athletes and teams, which has provided a welcome lift to the nation. We look forward to working with the sector in the challenging weeks and months ahead, and will continue to provide ongoing support.”

Golf was also a significant recipient with Golf Ireland, which has been asked to close all golf courses for the duration of the current lockdown, getting €2,730,000.

How the money has been allocated (€):

Gaelic Games – GAA, LGFA, Camogie, GAA Handball 30,795,000*

Irish Rugby Football Union 18,000,000

Football Association of Ireland 13,000,000

Golf Ireland/CGI 2,730,000

Cricket Ireland 1,498,500

Gymnastics Ireland 1,380,000

Basketball Ireland 1,157,500

Horse Sport Ireland 1,040,000

Tennis Ireland 950,000

Athletics Ireland 805,000

Swim Ireland 780,000

Irish Sailing 650,000

Irish Athletic Boxing Association 645,000

Cycling Ireland 533,000

Badminton Ireland 369,000

Hockey Ireland 240,500

Triathlon Ireland 235,500

Rowing Ireland 149,000

Irish Martial Arts Commission 120,000

National Community Games 110,000

Archery Ireland 101,000

Student Sport Ireland 95,000

Irish Orienteering Association 77,000

Volleyball Ireland 71,500

Irish Underwater Council 70,000

Fencing Ireland 59,000

Motor Cycling Ireland 50,000

Irish Surfing Association 50,000

Bowling League of Ireland 50,000

Canoeing Ireland 48,000

ONAKAI 40,000

Pitch and Putt Ireland 39,000

Irish Squash 38,000

Racquetball Association of Ireland 33,000

Special Olympics Ireland 348,000

IWA Sport 194,000

Vision Sports Ireland 97,500

Irish Judo Association 24,000

Irish Ice Hockey Association 20,000

Rugby League Ireland 19,000

Bol Chumann na hÉireann 12,500

Total - 76,724,500