A record crowd and, finally, a win for Dublin over Cork in the All-Ireland Ladies SFC final at Croke Park. Those were the stories from yesterday’s curtain-closer on the 2018 inter-county scene in both codes as Mick Bohan’s side finally overcame their nemesis who they had previously lost out to at the same stage in 2009, 2014, 2015 and 2016. From Croke Park, Mary Hannigan reports on a ‘special day’ for the Dubs.

Speaking of special days there were two more of them over the weekend for Ireland’s rowers as Gary and Paul O’Donovan first claimed gold in the lightweight double sculls at the World Rowing Championships in Bulgaria before a dominant Sanita Puspure dominated the women’s singles sculls final on Sunday to finally claim a world title at the age of 37. From Plovdiv Liam Gorman writes that true grit and determination paid off for a remarkable Irish team once again.