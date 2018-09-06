Not long now until runners of all abilities take to the cross-country season, that most basic of sports, running across fields and over undulating hills, through mud and rough ground, no course ever easy or the same.

The season is actually finishing up on this side of the world, one of the main events being last month’s Australian national cross-country championships, staged in Queensland, with around 1,200 athletes across all age groups, over distances ranging from 2,000m to 10km.