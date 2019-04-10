Tottenham Hotspur’s new stadium came to life last night, as Mauricio Pochettino’s side beat Manchester City 1-0 in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash. Son Heung-Min was the hero, his 78th-minute strike proving the difference after Sergio Aguero missed a first half penalty for the visitors, which had been awarded by VAR following a Danny Rose handball. A great night for Tottenham was soured by an ankle injury to Harry Kane, who was forced off following a Fabian Delph challenge in the 55th-minute - afterwards Pochettino said his striker could miss the rest of the season. In the night’s other game Liverpool put one foot in the semi-finals after they blew away Porto at Anfield, racing into a 2-0 lead after 26 minutes, with the visitors left to rue some profligate finishing. Tonight Manchester United welcome Barcelona to Old Trafford (kick-off 8.0pm), and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has urged his side to be “streetwise,” in their first leg clash, he said: “But we’ve learnt from that PSG game. Players have talked about it - how we got dragged into making fouls, how European football is. You’ve got to be more patient in tackles. I can feel the tension, excitement. At training today and yesterday, you can see players wanting to play.” In the night’s other last-eight tie, Ajax welcome Juventus to Amsterdam.

Elsewhere in his column this morning Leinster great Gordon D’Arcy has paid tribute to Munster rugby and the province’s indelible link with the Heineken Champions Cup, ahead of next weekend’s semi-finals. He writes: “My Wexford upbringing, and entire value system, should have protected this column from ever penning a Munster eulogy. But it had to happen at some stage simply because they tap into the emotional element essential for sporting success better than any other group. We, the rugby people of Leinster, have gathered much knowledge from them. Of that we should be grateful.” And D’Arcy believes we could be set for an all-Irish Champions Cup final in Newcastle on May 11th: “So, picture the perfect scenario, Leinster and Munster to progress. If so, my blood will run blue. Munster’s dream return to their glory days, ending an 11-year wait, will understandably capture the neutral rugby supporter but I shall remain unapologetically biased.” But in order to reach a first European Cup final since 2008 Munster must negotiate a way past a fearsome Saracens side in Coventry, without the injured Joey Carbery. D’Arcy suggests Tyler Bleyendaal is ready to step into the breach: “Munster signed him to become their long-term outhalf solution. His moment is now.”