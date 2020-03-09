Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United completed a Premier League double over Manchester City yesterday, as they ran out deserved 2-0 winners at a sodden Old Trafford. Anthony Martial opened the scoring for the hosts in the first-half off the back of a Bruno Fernandes free-kick, before Scott McTominay capitalised on an Ederson mistake to double the score at the death and give United a third win derby win in four this season. Solskjaer’s side remain three points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea however, after the Blues routed Everton 4-0 at Stamford Bridge yesterday. Mason Mount, Pedro, Willian and Olivier Giroud were on the scoresheet as Carlo Ancelotti’s resurgent Toffees failed again in their bid to take a major scalp. Tonight Leicester City take on Aston Villa in a repeat of their League Cup semi-final. Elsewhere in Italy Juventus have returned to the top of Serie A after they beat Internazionale 2-0 in front of an empty stadium in Turin, with all matches being played behind closed doors due to coronavirus.

France’s Grand Slam dream is over, after they were beaten 28-17 by an impressive Scotland at Murrayfield yesterday. Gregor Townsend’s side started well in Edinburgh but had a moment of madness from Mohamed Haouas to thank for their victory - the French tighthead was shown a red card for punching Jamie Ritchie in the first-half, with the hosts able to make their man advantage count. Ireland are due to meet France in Paris on Saturday night however the prospects of that fixture going ahead look increasingly slim, with France putting a ban on all gatherings of more than 1,000 people in a bid to contain the coronavirus, writes Gerry Thornley.