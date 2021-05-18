Solskjær wants returning fans to get behind his team; Lowry preparing for Major bid

Thomas Tuchel insists that qualifying for the Champions League has always been his biggest priority ahead of tonight’s Premier League clash between Chelsea and Leicester. The Champions League finalists are only a point ahead of fifth placed Liverpool and two behind third place Leicester with two games remaining in the battle for the top four. Also in action tonight and welcoming fans back to Old Trafford, Manchester United take on Fulham. United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær has blamed recent protests against the Glazers’ ownership for the defeats to Leicester City and Liverpool in their past two home games and has called on supporters to get behind his team.

The latest eye-tracking technology using virtual reality for the detection and treatment of concussion made its debut in Super Rugby Trans-Tasman 2021 last weekend. World Rugby’s chief medical officer, Dr Éanna Falvey, believes it can further reduce the chances of a concussed player returning to the pitch. Gerry Thornley believes the full repercussions of the captain’s challenge rule need to be considered. It’s currently being trialled in the Rainbow Cup: “The captain’s challenge will invariably lead to bad blood between rival coaches and players, seeing as the trial specifically states that foul play challenges can be made after any stoppage in play if the captain believes foul play has been missed by the match officials.” In his column this morning, former referee Owen Doyle explains why Robbie Henshaw can count himself lucky his Lions dream is still a reality following his tackle on Robert Baloucoune.