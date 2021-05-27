Zinedine Zidane decides to leave Real Madrid with immediate effect

The Spanish giants have failed to win a trophy for the first time in 11 seasons

Fabrizio Romano

Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid team lost out to rivals Atlético Madrid in a title race that went to the final day. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Zinedine Zidane has decided to leave Real Madrid with immediate effect, bringing to an end his second stint as manager at the Spanish club.

Zidane’s exit follows a disappointing season for the club, who lost out to rivals Atlético Madrid in a title race that went to the final day. Real Madrid were also knocked out of the Champions League by Chelsea in the semi-finals as they failed to win a trophy for the first time in 11 seasons.

Off the field, Real Madrid were one of the key players behind the failed Super League breakaway with the club president, Florentino Pérez, repeatedly defending the plan and engaging in a war of words with Uefa that shows no sign of slowing down.

Zidane returned to Real Madrid in March 2019, replacing Santiago Solari, and won his second La Liga title in the Covid-affected 2019-20 season. In his first stint at the club from January 2016 to May 2018, Zidane won three Champions League titles and the 2016-17 Spanish league.

The Frenchman has told his players and coaching staff that he is leaving, and intends to inform Perez of his decision in the coming hours. Real Madrid are yet to make any official announcement on Zidane’s future.

Also on Wednesday, Antonio Conte left his role as Inter Milan manager despite leading the club to the Serie A title this season.

The former Juventus, Chelsea and Italy boss ended Inter’s 10-year trophy drought by clinching the Scudetto ahead of city rivals AC Milan, but his exit comes amid reported disagreement with the club’s ownership over finances and the need to cut costs and sell players this summer.

A club statement read: “FC Internazionale Milano announces that it has reached an agreement for the consensual termination of the contract with the coach Antonio Conte.” - Guardian

