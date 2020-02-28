Wolves still seeking improvement after reaching last-16

Nuno Espirito Santo insists there is room for improvement despite seeing Wolves reach the last 16 of the Europa League.

Jonathan Calleri’s hat-trick earned Espanyol a 3-2 win in Barcelona on Thursday but Wolves progressed 6-3 on aggregate.

Adama Traore and Matt Doherty scored for the visitors in the Catalan capital and Wolves will discover their opponents for the next round when the draw is made on Friday.

And after their victory in the last-32 tie boss Nuno demanded more. He said: “We should have done better but the hard work was there and we made something which is massive for us. It was a lot of hard work last season so we are proud of what we have been doing.

“We are on the journey, we focus on our daily process, tomorrow we will train, Saturday we’re going to train and then we will travel to play Tottenham (on Sunday).

“It’s massive for the club and city, we are happy. We want to keep going. This gel between players is amazing.

“You can only evaluate and dedicate some time (to the achievement) when you’ve finished. We are on the journey. When you are on that you have to focus on a daily basis and keep on going.

“Friday is the draw, let’s see. I’m focused on what we have to do and what we have to do is recover in the dressing room.”

Meanwhile, Wolves will write to Uefa to ask why Espanyol were allowed to sell tickets to travelling fans for the home end.

The club are unhappy their Europa League rivals were openly allowing Wolves supporters to buy seats, according to British media reports.

There was a small scuffle at the start of the season half in a corporate section of the RCDE Stadium on Thursday and some fans were ejected by stewards and police.

It was away from the official travelling section, with Wolves having been allocated 2,100 tickets.