Wolves still seeking improvement after reaching last-16

Irish defender Matt Doherty scored for the visitors in the Catalan capital

Wolves players celebrate Matt Doherty’s goal in Catalonia. Photograph: Getty Images

Wolves players celebrate Matt Doherty’s goal in Catalonia. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Nuno Espirito Santo insists there is room for improvement despite seeing Wolves reach the last 16 of the Europa League.

Jonathan Calleri’s hat-trick earned Espanyol a 3-2 win in Barcelona on Thursday but Wolves progressed 6-3 on aggregate.

Adama Traore and Matt Doherty scored for the visitors in the Catalan capital and Wolves will discover their opponents for the next round when the draw is made on Friday.

And after their victory in the last-32 tie boss Nuno demanded more. He said: “We should have done better but the hard work was there and we made something which is massive for us. It was a lot of hard work last season so we are proud of what we have been doing.

“We are on the journey, we focus on our daily process, tomorrow we will train, Saturday we’re going to train and then we will travel to play Tottenham (on Sunday).

“It’s massive for the club and city, we are happy. We want to keep going. This gel between players is amazing.

“You can only evaluate and dedicate some time (to the achievement) when you’ve finished. We are on the journey. When you are on that you have to focus on a daily basis and keep on going.

“Friday is the draw, let’s see. I’m focused on what we have to do and what we have to do is recover in the dressing room.”

Meanwhile, Wolves will write to Uefa to ask why Espanyol were allowed to sell tickets to travelling fans for the home end.

The club are unhappy their Europa League rivals were openly allowing Wolves supporters to buy seats, according to British media reports.

There was a small scuffle at the start of the season half in a corporate section of the RCDE Stadium on Thursday and some fans were ejected by stewards and police.

It was away from the official travelling section, with Wolves having been allocated 2,100 tickets.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.