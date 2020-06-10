Will Smallbone signs new four-year deal at Southampton

Ireland U19 international praised by manager Ralph Hasenhüttl

Ireland under-19 international Will Smallbone (left) has signed a new four-year deal with Southampton. Photograph: Ian Kington/AFP via Getty Images

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl has given a positive assessment of the progress made by Republic of Ireland under-19 international Will Smallbone at the club over the past year and suggested that the midfielder has the potential to have a big future there as it was announced that he has signed a new four-year-deal with the club.

“Will is a young man who is part of the future of this football club,” said Hasenhüttl, who himself recently signed a contract extension. “He has made some big steps this season, and he is someone who has a lot of potential to continue to grow as a player. This is the right place for him to continue to do this.

“He has shown in our training sessions and under pressure in matches that he can play, and he is also someone who understands our philosophy as a team and a club. He knows where and how he needs to improve his game, and I think that, together, we can develop him a lot in these next few years.”

Smallbone, who has been with Southampton since he was eight-years-old, made his first-team debut back in January when he scored in a 2-0 FA Cup win over Huddersfield. He subsequently made two appearances in the Premier League and has since become a regular member of the first-team squad.

“I’m very happy,” he said. “I’ve been at the club for a long time now, so to commit my long-term future, for another four years, is very special for me.

“To see the manager sign a new contract was big for me too. He’s given me a chance this season to, firstly, be in and around training with the squad and then actually give me my chance in the games to play and show what I could do, so that’s a big factor in me committing as well.”

A number of young Irish players have recently agreed new deals at their clubs including Troy Parrott at Tottenham and Warren O’Hora at Brighton. Smallbone’s Southampton team-mate, Michael Obafemim signed a new three-and-a-half year contract with the club in February of 2019.

