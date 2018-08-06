Tiger Woods knows about shame. He’s even tried absolving himself with to-camera confessions. So, just wait while I get the gaze right, and take a deeply sincere breath: I might watch some of the US PGA this week – and I’d quite like Tiger to win.

Gawd, the shame of being so clichéd, following the pack, buying all this comeback sentiment. I feel so slutty, you know. But getting it off my chest through commercial media helps. It allows healing to begin.