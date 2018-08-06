We all want the perfect ending to Tiger’s obsessive tale
Tipping Point: An appealing narrative – the old champion on comeback trail
Because whatever you think about Tiger Woods the man, Woods the golfer was a towering talent. And you’d have to have a heart of stone not to get caught up in the idea of such an outstanding facility being rejuvenated. Photograph: Getty Images
Tiger Woods knows about shame. He’s even tried absolving himself with to-camera confessions. So, just wait while I get the gaze right, and take a deeply sincere breath: I might watch some of the US PGA this week – and I’d quite like Tiger to win.
Gawd, the shame of being so clichéd, following the pack, buying all this comeback sentiment. I feel so slutty, you know. But getting it off my chest through commercial media helps. It allows healing to begin.