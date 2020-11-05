Wales release squad via social media after Ryan Giggs arrest

Reports claim he was arrested and later bailed over alleged row with girlfriend

Ryan Giggs will not be involved in Wales’ upcoming international camp for the friendly against the United States and the Nations League matches against the Republic of Ireland and Finland. File photograph: PA

Wales did not hold a press conference to announce their squad for three November internationals following manager Ryan Giggs’ arrest on suspicion of assaulting a woman.

Giggs will not be involved in Wales’ upcoming international camp for the friendly against the United States and the Nations League matches against the Republic of Ireland and Finland.

The 46-year-old’s assistant Robert Page will be in charge for the three games and will be supported by Arsenal coach Albert Stuivenberg.

However, it’s understood that Giggs has selected the squad, which was announced via the Football Association of Wales’ social media platforms, and includes the fit-again Gareth Bale.

Giggs was arrested and later bailed over an alleged row with “on-off girlfriend” Kate Greville at his Manchester home on Sunday, The Sun newspaper reported. A statement released on behalf of Giggs said he denied “all allegations of assault made against him”.

Wales were due to announce their squad on Tuesday morning for the three games, but those plans were shelved on Monday night as news broke of Giggs’ arrest.

Wales play a friendly against the USA in Swansea on November 12th before Nations League home matches against the Republic of Ireland on November 15th and Finland on November 18th.

