Valencia’s Ezequiel Garay first La Liga player to get coronavirus

Argentinean confirmed on Instagram that he has tested positive

Ezequiel Garay of Valencia has become the first La Liga player to test poisitive for coronavirus. Photo: David Aliaga/MB Media/Getty Images

Valencia and Argentina defender Ezequiel Garay said on Sunday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first La Liga player to confirm he has the virus that has wreaked havoc on global sport.

“It’s clear that I have got off to the wrong start in 2020. I’ve tested positive for the coronavirus, I feel very good and now I just have to listen to the health authorities and for now remain isolated,” Garay wrote on his official Instagram account.

The 33-year-old was already ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury in February.

In line with most major sports worldwide, all organised football in Spain has been postponed for at least two weeks in a bid to prevent further spread of the virus. Spain is the second worst-affected country in Europe after Italy.

Since Saturday, Spain has been in partial lockdown as part of a 15-day state of emergency to combat the epidemic.

Spain has so far suffered 196 coronavirus deaths and recorded almost 6,400 cases.

