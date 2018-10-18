Usain Bolt turns down two-year deal with Valletta FC

The 32-year-old Jamaican scored twice for Central Coast Mariners in a friendly
Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt celebrates scoring a goal for A-League football club Central Coast Mariners in his first competitive start for the club against Macarthur South West United. Photo: Peter Parks/Getty Images

Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt celebrates scoring a goal for A-League football club Central Coast Mariners in his first competitive start for the club against Macarthur South West United. Photo: Peter Parks/Getty Images

 

Former sprinter Usain Bolt has turned down the offer of a two-year deal to play soccer for Maltese champions Valletta FC, his agent has confirmed.

The 32-year-old Jamaican, who is hoping to win a contract at Australian side Central Coast Mariners, improved his chances of securing a deal by scoring twice in a pre-season friendly last week.

Valletta had hoped to sign the eight-times Olympic gold medallist in time to feature in a Maltese Super Cup match against Balzan next month, but Bolt’s agent in Australia has confirmed the former athlete opted against a move to Malta.

“Usain does not wish to pursue this Malta opportunity,” Ricky Simms told ESPN. “There is a lot of interest in Usain playing football. We regularly receive similar approaches.”

Bolt, who holds the world records for the 100 and 200 metres, has repeatedly expressed his hope to win a contract ahead of the 2018-19 A-League campaign which kicks off this weekend.

Mariners coach Mike Mulvey, however, was reluctant to talk about Bolt on Thursday, insisting he was not involved in negotiations.

“I’m really not interested in it (contract speculation) to tell you the truth,” he told reporters.

“He’s been great among the guys and I was happy for him last week with the two goals he scored, but we move on.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.