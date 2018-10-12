Usain Bolt nets brace in first match for Central Coast Mariners

Jamaican sprinter was playing in a trial match hoping to secure a contract
Usain Bolt of the Mariners celebrates after scoring a goal during a Hyundai A-League trial match between the Central Coast Mariners and Macarthur South West United. Photo: Reuters

Usain Bolt of the Mariners celebrates after scoring a goal during a Hyundai A-League trial match between the Central Coast Mariners and Macarthur South West United. Photo: Reuters

 

Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt scored two goals in his first start for the Central Coast Mariners in a trial match on Friday that he hopes could pave the way for a professional contract as a soccer player.

The 32-year-old Jamaican, who is hoping to win a contract ahead of the Mariners’ 2018-19 A-League campaign, was in the thick of the action as the Mariners recorded a 4-0 win over Macarthur South West United.

He scored his first in the 57th minute when he shrugged off a defender on the left before unleashing a hard, low shot past the goalkeeper at the near post.

Bolt pointed to the sky in his trademark ‘lightning bolt’ celebration, but the world’s fastest man still had more to offer.

His second goal came in the 68th minute when Bolt pounced on a defensive error to tap home from close range.

“My first start and scoring two goals, it’s a good feeling,” Bolt told Fox Sports after he was substituted in the 75th minute.

“I’m happy I could come here and show the world I’m improving. I’m keen to be a Mariner, to play my best and get into the team.

“The coach said to me, you’ll get chances, you’ll score some, you’ll miss some, don’t put your head down, keep your head up and try for the next one.”

Bolt’s last appearance for the first team was against an amateur select side in August, where he came on as a late substitute and appeared to lack match sharpness.

Former Australia goalkeeper Mark Bosnich said although there were improvements in his game, Bolt still had a long way to go to transform himself into a professional soccer player.

“Slight improvement if you want to say that but his touch is still very poor,” Bosnich, currently a Fox Sports commentator, said during the match.

“His speed endurance is a little bit better but he still looked tired after 15-20 minutes. He just looks a little bit sharper, not a great deal to be honest. There’s a slight improvement but not very much.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.