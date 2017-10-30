Uefa order FC Köln to pay damages to Arsenal

German side handed one-match away fan ban after crowd trouble at Emirates clash
FC Köln have been fined €60,000 by Uefa after crowd disturbances during their Europa Legaue visit to Arsenal. Photograph: Richard Heathcote/Getty

FC Köln have been fined €60,000 by Uefa after crowd disturbances during their Europa Legaue visit to Arsenal. Photograph: Richard Heathcote/Getty

 

Cologne have been ordered to pay a settlement to Arsenal over damage caused by their supporters during the Europa League tie at the Emirates Stadium last month.

Uefa opened disciplinary proceedings following the crowd trouble which overshadowed Arsenal’s 3-1 victory on September 14th.

The Group H tie was delayed by an hour as ticketless Cologne fans looked to gain entry to the ground. The German club were issued with 3,000 tickets, but around 20,000 of their fans were believed to have made the journey to London.

There were clearly thousands of away supporters sitting among Arsenal fans and flares were set off in the stands.

Five arrests were made over the course of the evening and Arsenal launched a full review of the events.

Cologne were charged by Uefa over crowd disturbances, setting off fireworks, throwing objects and acts of damage by the visiting fans.

The German club, who issued an apology to Arsenal following the disturbances, have been ordered by Uefa “to contact Arsenal within 30 days for the settlement of the damages caused by its supporters”.

Uefa also imposed a one-match away supporter travel ban, suspended for two years, in the event of further disturbances and fined them €60,000.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.