UCC claim 14th Collingwood Cup title in dramatic fashion

Late equaliser and extra-time goal seals third title in last five years

UCC players celebrate their Collingwood Cup success over University of Limerick in the final at the Markets Field. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

UCC players celebrate their Collingwood Cup success over University of Limerick in the final at the Markets Field. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

 

UCC 2 University of Limerick 1 (aet)

Late goals from Simon Falvey and Rob Slevin gave UCC a 14th Collingwood Cup title in a dramatic win over University of Limerick at the Markets Field in Limerick.

Alan Murphy had given Limerick the lead with the opening goal on 37 minutes and the hosts looked like finally gaining a long-awaited first Collingwood Cup success with time running out.

UCC players celebrate their Collingwood Cup success over University of Limerick in the final at the Markets Field. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
UCC players celebrate their Collingwood Cup success over University of Limerick in the final at the Markets Field. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

But with four minutes of normal time remaining the always resilient UCC finally got back on terms when Falvey beat UL goalkeeper Seán McCormack with a close-range finish to take the decider into extra time.

UCC struck again two minutes after the restart when skipper Slevin headed home what proved to be the winner from Garan Manley’s perfectly flighted corner kick to give the Cork side their third win in the past five years.

UCC: D Coffey; G Walker (T O’Donovan, 109 mins), E Hurley, R Slevin, B McAuliffe (D Mannix, 60 mins); R Hennessy, G Manley; D Scott (L Cronin, 71 mins), C Crowley (J Buttimer, 100 mins), M McKevitt; S Falvey (B Mulcahy, 97 mins).

UNIVERSITY OF LIMERICK: S McCormack; S McCallion, J Lynch, I Fletcher, R Doherty; E O’Dwyer, D Sheehan (A Quaide, 60 mins) (D O’Connell, 87 mins); K Hayes (I Corcoran, 80 mins), S McSweeney, A Murphy; A Foley (S Madigan, 76 mins).

Referee: Nigel Casey (Limerick).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.