UCC claim 14th Collingwood Cup title in dramatic fashion

UCC 2 University of Limerick 1 (aet)

Late goals from Simon Falvey and Rob Slevin gave UCC a 14th Collingwood Cup title in a dramatic win over University of Limerick at the Markets Field in Limerick.

Alan Murphy had given Limerick the lead with the opening goal on 37 minutes and the hosts looked like finally gaining a long-awaited first Collingwood Cup success with time running out.

UCC players celebrate their Collingwood Cup success over University of Limerick in the final at the Markets Field. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

But with four minutes of normal time remaining the always resilient UCC finally got back on terms when Falvey beat UL goalkeeper Seán McCormack with a close-range finish to take the decider into extra time.

UCC struck again two minutes after the restart when skipper Slevin headed home what proved to be the winner from Garan Manley’s perfectly flighted corner kick to give the Cork side their third win in the past five years.

UCC: D Coffey; G Walker (T O’Donovan, 109 mins), E Hurley, R Slevin, B McAuliffe (D Mannix, 60 mins); R Hennessy, G Manley; D Scott (L Cronin, 71 mins), C Crowley (J Buttimer, 100 mins), M McKevitt; S Falvey (B Mulcahy, 97 mins).

UNIVERSITY OF LIMERICK: S McCormack; S McCallion, J Lynch, I Fletcher, R Doherty; E O’Dwyer, D Sheehan (A Quaide, 60 mins) (D O’Connell, 87 mins); K Hayes (I Corcoran, 80 mins), S McSweeney, A Murphy; A Foley (S Madigan, 76 mins).

Referee: Nigel Casey (Limerick).