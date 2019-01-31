Transfer deadline day: Graham Burke joins Gillingham on loan

Republic of Ireland forward Graham Burke has dropped down an English division to join Gillingham in the hope of kick-starting his second stint away.

The Dubliner only moved to Preston in the summer but after scoring twice in his first three appearances, he gradually drifted towards the margins at Deepdale.

An injury crisis at the Championship club helped him to regain his place in the starting line-up after Christmas but the return to fitness of rivals and the arrival a couple of new signings meant he found himself out in the cold with little prospect of Alex Neil recalling him anytime soon.

He heads to Gillingham until the end of the season in the hope of helping a club currently just one point above the League One relegation zone to avoid the drop. “I want to play, I want to score goals and will be doing everything I can to help the club move up the table,” said the former Shamrock Rovers player.

Burke’s fellow Irish international, Scott Hogan has escaped an even more difficult situation at Aston Villa by joining promotion chasing Sheffield United, also until the end of the season. The 26-year-old has struggled ever since his move from Brentford two years ago and has just 68 minutes of Championship football – all from the bench – and one FA Cup start to his name this season.

United boss Chris Wilder tried to buy Hogan in the summer when Villa seemed disinclined to let him go but the United manager has now succeeded in adding him to an attack that also includes the in-form David McGoldrick.

“I’ve made no secret of my admiration for Scott,” said Wilder. “He’s been a bit unfortunate at Aston Villa but he’s a really good fit for us. He’s something different to what we’ve already got and his goalscoring record is good. We believe we’ll create chances for him, but it’s his all-round general play and desire to kick-start his career again that appeals to us.”

Former Dundalk frontman David McMillan has joined Hamilton Academical until the end of the season. The club is marginally the best placed of three trying to avoid an automatic relegation and playoff place but has the Scottish Premiership’s worst goalscoring record.

Shane McLoughlin has left Ipswich for AFC Wimbledon on a permanent deal and 19-year-old has Aaron Connolly signed a new three-and-a-half year contract with Brighton.

James McCarthy’s immediate future was in the balance as deadline day slipped by, with Everton’s willingness to let him go out on loan closely linked to whether fellow midfielder Idrissa Gueye was sold to PSG. That, in turn, was being linked to the Merseyside club’s desire to fund the purchase of Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi.

The prospects of that deal coming off seemed to recede over the course of the day with the result that a move for McCarthy, who has not played competitively in a year, remains a possibility as the 11pm deadline approached.