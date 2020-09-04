Three more PSG players test positive for Covid-19

PSG are making a delayed start to the new Ligue 1 season after their European exertions

PSG players Keylor Navas and Mauro Icardi arrive for a training session in Paris on Thursday. Photograph: Getty Images

Paris St Germain have announced three more players have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Ligue 1 champions have now seen six players test positive for the virus ahead of their delayed start to the season. None of the affected players have been named.

The club posted on Twitter on Thursday evening: “The latest Sars CoV2 tests which took place at the heart of the Paris St Germain team saw three new positive cases. These players will follow the appropriate health protocols.”

PSG are making a delayed start to the new Ligue 1 season after their European exertions, with their first fixture scheduled for September 10th when they are due to travel to Lens.

Positive tests have already disrupted the start of the new campaign, with the opening match of the season between Marseille and St Etienne postponed when Marseille reported four positive tests.

PSG were awarded the 2019/20 title after the season was curtailed in April.

