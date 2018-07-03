Sweden edge scrappy affair with Switzerland to make quarter-finals

Sweden 1 Switzerland 0

A thousand tweekings had appeared to make Fifa’s world ranking list a good deal less open to ridicule than in its early days but to judge by the performance here of the side currently sitting sixth, the federation’s boffins should get back to their drawing board.

The Swiss will not, in any case, be among the World Cup’s last eight with Sweden progressing to the the quarter-finals stage instead for the first time since 1994 in the USA when they eventually finished third.

Neither side showed a great deal of quality, in truth, but Switzerland can have few complaints after being beaten by a side their ranking certainly suggested they would have too much for.

Having only really looked hungry to take a grip on things after they had fallen behind to a goal that might well be credited to their own defender, Manuel Akanji, rather than Emil Forsberg, their enduring lack of a top-class finisher hindered their ability to at least push the encounter into extra time.

They gave that their best, to be fair, with Forsberg injuring himself stopping one Breel Embolo effort just short of the line late on and Robin Olsen then having to save another from Haris Seferovic well in the first minute of time added on.

So committed to attack were the Swiss by then, though, that the Swedes caught them cold on the break in the game’s dying seconds with Michael Lang dismissed for his nudge on Ludwig Augustinsson. It took an intervention by VAR to prevent a penalty being given too but it made no difference; Ola Toivonen’s free from inches outside the area was the very last kick of the game.

The script as anticipated beforehand had been that the Swiss would look to keep the ball and dominate the course of the game but through the opening stages it wasn’t at all clear that Vladimir Petkovic’s players had actually read it. Few seemed capable of completing even the most straightforward of passes and as almost every attempt to build their way out of defence broke down, the Swedes found themselves in a position of make more of the running than expected.

Sweden’s Ola Toivonen vies with Switzerland’s Ricardo Rodriguez during the World Cup Round of 16 match at Saint Petersburg Stadium. Photograph: Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images

They certainly enjoyed the better chances early on with Marcus Berg forcing Yann Sommer into a decent save, and the best of the first period which Albin Ekdal somehow side-footed well over from six yards out.

It wasn’t a lot, to be honest, but the Swiss still seemed painfully unadventurous by comparison and when Akanji settled into what threatened to become a prolonged spell of passing the ball across the back with Johan Djourou, the bulk of those inside the stadium gave voice to their mounting frustration with the general lack urgency or enterprise.

The message might have gotten through because there was noticeable improvement. If the quality of the fare still fell well short of what you would be hoping for at this stage of a World Cup, then at least it was more even with both sides managing to carve out the odd opening then make nothing of it.

Xherdan Shaqiri posed the great Swiss threat over the course of the 90 minutes and he might count himself unfortunate on an occasion or two not to have got the bounce of the ball, but far too many of his side’s crosses and set pieces were easily blocked down or cleared.

There were moments when Petkovic’s side seemed ready to slip into a slightly higher gear as when, towards the end of the first period, Steven Zuber ad Blerim Dzemaili combined really smartly down the right-hand side of the area but the latter fired over when he should have hit the target. Until the closing stages they never managed to produce enough of their passing game to subject the Swedes to a period of genuinely sustained pressure.

For the winners, Forsberg performed brightly and seized every chance to run into space down the left and had a hand more than once in the lead up a goal that was well worked with Sweden stretching their opponents one way then the other.

As on so many other occasions over the course of the afternoon, though, the finish was poor with the shot appearing to be heading straight for the goalkeeper until Akanji, generally one of the Swiss success stories over the group stages, got himself in the way, and rather clumsily deflected the ball into the top left corner.

The Swedish winger would be a major loss should be not recover in time for Saturday’s quarter-final but whoever wins between England and Colombia would have been happy to take the Swedes for a place in the semis before this tournament got underway.

That said, a Romanian side that included Gheorghe Hagi and a few other very talented players probably thought much the same way 24 years ago but it took Brazil to finally stop them in their tracks on that occasion.

SWEDEN (4-4-2): Olsen; Lustig (Krafth, 82 mins), Lindelöf, Granqvist, Augustinsson; Claesson, Svensson, Ekdal, Forsberg (Olsson, 82 mins); Berg (Thelin, 90 mins), Toivonen.

SWITZERLAND (4-2-3-1): Sommer; Lang, Djourou, Akanji, Rodriguez; Behrami, Xhaka; Shaqiri, Dzemaili (Seferovic, 73 mins), Zuber (Embolo, 73 mins); Drmic.

Referee: D Skomina (Slovenia).