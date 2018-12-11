Stephen Kenny’s Irish U21s to face Italy and Sweden in group

Stephen Kenny’s Irish Under-21 side has been handed a tough qualifying group for the 2021 European Championships with Italy the top seeds in a group that also includes Sweden and Iceland.

Only one nation will qualify automatically and the Italians have a strong record in the competition. While the last of their five tournament victories came more than a decade ago they were beaten finalists in 2013 when they lost to Spain in the decider. Along with San Marino, they are due to host this year’s finals and so they have not played a competitive game in a couple of years.

Current coach Luigi Di Boagio appears to have a strong group available to him, though, with the Under-19s having made it to the final of their European championships in 2018 when they were narrowly beaten by Portugal in the final and the Under-20s having finished third at the World Cup in the same year.

Sweden have something of a pedigree at this level too with the country having won the tournament when it was staged in the Czech Republic in 2015. More recently, their Under-19s qualified for the European finals in 2017.

Like the Swedes, the Icelanders have established a strong reputation in recent years for developing players with the federation there having invested heavily in facilities and coaching but they have yet to enjoy much success at underage level and their 21s have only ever qualified once for the finals; although that is once more than Ireland.

The qualifying group also includes Armenia, who beat Ireland home and away in back to back qualifiers for the 2011 tournament, results that effectively brought an end to Don Givens’ time in charge, and Luxembourg.

Results anything like that would be awkward for Kenny and the FAI who will both be hoping to see a significant improvement on recent tournaments and, ideally, an improvement in the fourth seeding that Ireland have had in all their recent draws.

Kenny, though, will be gone by the time the campaign draws to a close with the Dubliner scheduled to take over the Irish senior team in August 2020 when there will still be four rounds of games to play in Group One.

The finals are due to be held in Hungary and Slovenia in June 2021. The nine group winners will proceed automatically to the finals with the two best runners up playing off for the last remaining spot at the 12 team tournament.