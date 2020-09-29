Stephen Kenny names Jack Byrne in Ireland squad for Slovakia play-off

Ireland head to Bratislava next week for Thursday week’s Euro2021 play-off game

Shamrock Rovers’ Jack Byrne after scoring against Dundalk last weekend. Photograph: Inpho

Shamrock Rovers’ Jack Byrne after scoring against Dundalk last weekend. Photograph: Inpho

 

Stephen Kenny has included Shamrock Rovers midfielder Jack Byrne and Blackburn Rovers defender Derrick Williams in a 25-man squad ahead of Thursday week’s Euro2021 playoff against Slovakia.

After the twice postponed play-off game in Bratislava, Ireland head into Nations League group games against Wales (home) on October 11th and Finland away three days later. All of the games are currently scheduled to be playing behind closed doors.

Both Byrne and Williams were left out of Kenny’s first two matches in charge in the Nations League - against Bulgaria and Finland earlier this month. Despite being injury doubts, Robbie Brady and Callum O’Dowda are both included, although Troy Parrott misses out with an ankle problem.

The winners will advance to a play-off final away to Northern Ireland or Bosnia and Herzegovina in November.

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Mark Travers (Bournemouth), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Shane Duffy (Celtic, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers), Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers).

Midfielders: James McCarthy (Crystal Palace), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Jayson Molumby (Brighton and Hove Albion), Robbie Brady (Burnley), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers).

Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City), Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), Adam Idah (Norwich City), David McGoldrick (Sheffield United), Shane Long (Southampton).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.