Stephen Kenny names Jack Byrne in Ireland squad for Slovakia play-off

Stephen Kenny has included Shamrock Rovers midfielder Jack Byrne and Blackburn Rovers defender Derrick Williams in a 25-man squad ahead of Thursday week’s Euro2021 playoff against Slovakia.

After the twice postponed play-off game in Bratislava, Ireland head into Nations League group games against Wales (home) on October 11th and Finland away three days later. All of the games are currently scheduled to be playing behind closed doors.

Both Byrne and Williams were left out of Kenny’s first two matches in charge in the Nations League - against Bulgaria and Finland earlier this month. Despite being injury doubts, Robbie Brady and Callum O’Dowda are both included, although Troy Parrott misses out with an ankle problem.

The winners will advance to a play-off final away to Northern Ireland or Bosnia and Herzegovina in November.

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Mark Travers (Bournemouth), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Shane Duffy (Celtic, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers), Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers).

Midfielders: James McCarthy (Crystal Palace), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Jayson Molumby (Brighton and Hove Albion), Robbie Brady (Burnley), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers).

Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City), Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), Adam Idah (Norwich City), David McGoldrick (Sheffield United), Shane Long (Southampton).