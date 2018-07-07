Star-studded line-up for Liam Miller tribute match in Cork

A star-studded football cast is to line out for a for a Liam Miller tribute match in Cork in September.

The former Celtic, Manchester United and Ireland midfielder lost his battle with pancreatic cancer in February at the age of 36.

Ryan Giggs, Robbie Keane, Damien Duff, Paul Scholes and Rio Ferdinand are among the former stars due to play.

Roy Keane will lead a team of former Manchester United players against Martin O’Neill’s combined Celtic and Republic of Ireland side at Turners Cross, Cork City, on Tuesday, September 25th. Keane’s team is to include Nicky Butt, David May, Denis Irwin and Ronny Johnsen.

Opponents drawn from the Irish squad and Celtic will include Stephen Carr, Kevin Doyle and Kevin Kilbane.

Speaking in advance of the match, Keane, who was Miller’s captain at Old Trafford said he was “delighted” to be part of the tribute game for someone who played for “club and country”.

“Liam sadly passed away last February but he remains a team mate of ours and this tribute is an opportunity to celebrate his career on the pitch but also to remember the man he was away from football,” he said.

Proceeds from the match, and a gala dinner which will follow it, will be used to help Miller’s widow Clare and their three children, and Marymount Hospice, where he died.