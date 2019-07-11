St Pat’s out to make most of home advantage

Manager Harry Kenny wary of Norrkoping striker Larsson who takes after his father

St Patrick’s Athletic manager Harry Kenny: ‘They won’t like coming to Richmond, which is a tight pitch.’ Photograph: Oisín Keniry/Inpho

St Patrick’s Athletic manager Harry Kenny: ‘They won’t like coming to Richmond, which is a tight pitch.’ Photograph: Oisín Keniry/Inpho

 

Europa League first qualifying round: St Patrick’s Athletic v IFK Norrkoping

Kick-off: 7.45pm. Venue: Richmond Park.

If Gary Shaw’s suggestion that he has “a bit of a feel”, for Norrkoping after facing them in a preseason friendly last year caused any excitement among the St Patrick’s Athletic management team, it will have faded fairly soon after he went on to reveal that he was sent off just 10 minutes in for catching Eric Smith in the face with his arm.

There will be no revenge mission in Thursday evening’s Europa League qualifier for Smith who has since moved on to Gent. The Dublin club’s manager, Harry Kenny, is understandably wary of Jordan Larsson (son of Henrik) who has five goals in his last eight appearances for the Swedish outfit who are sixth in their league having, a little like their hosts, come into a little bit of form of late.

“He’s very, very good,” says Kenny. “He is quick, pretty dynamic, but no better than [some of the] other lads they have on the pitch.

“They are used to big, expansive pitches and astro, though. They won’t like coming to Richmond, which is a tight pitch. And we will be looking to get a result to have something to work off when we go to their place.”

Kenny has a full squad to choose from and Shaw is expected to be one of two strikers to start in a 3-5-2 formation. “Keeping clean sheets at home is important,” he says, “but we’ll have a full house and we need to take the game to them because this comes around once a year so you need to take it by the scruff of the neck.”

St Patrick's Athletic (possible): Clarke; Webster, Kelly, Toner; Madden, Lennon, Forrester, Markey, Bermingham; Shaw, Drennan.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.