Spurs starlet joins Premier League talent in Bundesliga

Keanan Bennetts joins four other young talents to depart for the German top flight
Keanan Bennetts poses at Borussia-Park after signing for Borussia Moenchengladbach. Photograph: Christian Verheyen/Borussia Moenchengladbach via Getty Images

Keanan Bennetts poses at Borussia-Park after signing for Borussia Moenchengladbach. Photograph: Christian Verheyen/Borussia Moenchengladbach via Getty Images

 

Tottenham youngster Keanan Bennetts is the latest Premier League prospect to head to the Bundesliga after joining Borussia Monchengladbach.

Here’s a look at four other players who have broadened their horizons and moved to Germany in the last couple of seasons.

Oliver Burke

In 2016-17, Kirkcaldy-born Burke raised eyebrows when he joined Bundesliga newcomers RB Leipzig at the age of 19, going on to make 25 appearances for the Bulls. The Scotland international helped Leipzig to a second-placed finish which earned qualification for the Champions League, before joining West Brom last summer.

Ademola Lookman

Londoner Lookman has been a real hit in the German top flight, impressing since joining RB Leipzig on loan from Everton at the age of 20. The England Under-21 international forward has netted five goals in 11 games for Leipzig since February, including three in his last two, as they narrowly missed out on Champions League qualification.

Reece Oxford

Bennetts is not the first bright young thing from Britain to move to Borussia Monchengladbach recently. Last summer, aged 18, West Ham prospect Oxford headed to Borussia-Park for a loan deal which ended after four appearances in December. However, the midfielder rejoined the Foals at the end of January, playing four more matches.

Jadon Sancho

Manchester City forward Sancho signed for Borussia Dortmund last summer for around £8million. Aged 17, the London-born forward took the number seven shirt previously worn by Barcelona-bound Ousmane Dembele and has since made 12 appearances, netting his first goal in last month’s 4-0 defeat of Bayer Leverkusen and having a hand in two others.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.