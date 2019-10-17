Spanish federation may reschedule El Clasico due to security concerns - report

Barcelona’s clash with Real Madrid at the Nou Camp may be moved to midweek date in December

The El Clasico meeting between Barcelona and Real Madrid at the Nou Camp could be rescheduled to December because of protests in Calalonia. Photograph: Pau Barrena/AFP via Getty Images

The El Clasico meeting between Barcelona and Real Madrid at the Nou Camp could be rescheduled to December because of protests in Calalonia. Photograph: Pau Barrena/AFP via Getty Images

 

The Spanish Soccer Federation is expected to announce that it will reschedule the upcoming El Clasico match in Barcelona, El Mundo newspaper reported on Thursday, citing concerns over the protests in Catalonia.

The match between Barcelona and Real Madrid is due to take place at Saturday week, October 26th at Barcelona’s Nou Camp. El Mundo report that the game will be moved to a midweek slot, with Wednesday, December 18th being proposed.

On Wednesday Spain’s top football division asked that the match be moved to Madrid amid ongoing protests in Catalonia over the jailing of nine Catalan separatist leaders.

