Sky Sports, BT Sport and Premier Sport could cost €92 per month

Sky TV customers could pay up to €92 per month for a package including Sky Sports, BT Sport and Premier Sport after the company released pricing details of their new Sports Extra subscription on Wednesday.

It was announced last October that Sky had become the exclusive distributors of BT Sport and Premier Sport in Ireland, meaning customers will be able to view all 233 televised Premier League games, every Champions League and Europa League match as well as every Heineken Champions Cup match, the English Premiership and more under one subscription. It also means that Eir broadband customers will no longer receive the BT Sport pack free of charge as part of their plan.

On Wednesday, Sky announced that, for existing customers, the Sports Extra package will cost €10 per month for the first six months and €20 per month thereafter. That goes on top of the current price of Sky Sports which is €20 per month for the first six months for new sign ups and €40 per month afterwards while the initial basic Sky pack currently costs €22 per month for the first 12 months for new signups and €32 per month thereafter. However, on August 1st Sky are launching a new basic Sky package fee of €16 for the first six months, increasing to €32 thereafter.

That means that, from August 1st for the first six months customers will pay €46 per month in total and will then have a choice of whether to stay on their Sky Sports and Sports Extra contracts or to cancel. The basic Sky package is the only contract customers will be tied into, increasing to €32 per month after those six months.

But if customers do choose to remain with Sky Sports and Sports Extra after their initial six months it means that the price for access to Sky Sports, BT Sport and Premier Sport, after the initial introductory offers end, will cost €1,104 per year for the full package.

Non-Sky customers can also sign up to the Sports Extra package separately, without subscribing to Sky Sports, for €17 per month for the first six months and €34 per month thereafter. This is a slight increase on what the same package cost when it was provided by Eir for €29.99 per month.

Sky’s new Sports Extra package will be available from August 1st and customers will be able to sign up online. The package consists of BT Sport 1, 2, 3, ESPN and Premier Sports 1 and 2.

For a full breakdown of which pay-TV companies have which rights you can click here.