Sideline Cut: It might just be easier to unite a country than to break up a dressingroom

There’s a time and place for everything. Across Ireland, people are tired and battered and a bit weepy because we’re not sure when the government is going to let us go out dancing again and the era of zoom parties and virtual quizzes is very, very over so it was a bit too much, really, to flick on RTÉ on a cold Monday night to find the great and good from Both Sides of our daft, dazzling little island going at it hammer and tongs.

There they were: Mary Lou and Gregory Campbell, the Taois’ himself, Joe Brolly (briefly) and Andrew Trimble among a competing cast of voices and faces who got together for a cosy fireside chat to debate the Big question: Do we want a United Ireland?