Shamrock Rovers to play AC Milan in Europa League qualifiers
Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s seven-time European Cup winners have booked a date in Tallaght
AC Milan and Zlatan Ibrahimovic have been drawn to play Shamrock Rovers. Photograph: Marco Luzzani/Getty
Shamrock Rovers have drawn AC Milan in the second round of the Europa League qualifiers.
Stephen Bradley’s side will welcome the seven-time champions of Europe to Tallaght, with the match to be played behind closed doors.
Premier Division leaders Rovers reached the second round courtesy of a 12-11 penalty shootout win over Finland’s Ilves last week.
And now they have been handed a glamour tie against Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s Milan.
Meanwhile, Dundalk have been drawn to play Andorra’s Inter Escaldes.
