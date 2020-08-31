Shamrock Rovers to play AC Milan in Europa League qualifiers

Shamrock Rovers have drawn AC Milan in the second round of the Europa League qualifiers.

Stephen Bradley’s side will welcome the seven-time champions of Europe to Tallaght, with the match to be played behind closed doors.

Premier Division leaders Rovers reached the second round courtesy of a 12-11 penalty shootout win over Finland’s Ilves last week.

And now they have been handed a glamour tie against Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s Milan.

Meanwhile, Dundalk have been drawn to play Andorra’s Inter Escaldes.

More to follow.