Sergio Agüero agrees two-year deal with Barcelona

Argentinian striker will accept a lower salary to fulfil wish of moving to the Nou Camp

Fabrizio Romano

Sergio Agüero will join Barcelona on a two-year deal. Photo: Catherine Ivill/PA Wire

Sergio Agüero has agreed to sign for Barcelona on a two-year contract when his Manchester City deal expires next month. The striker’s preference was to move to the Camp Nou and he has accepted a lower salary than was available elsewhere but will receive a bonus if the team win the Champions League.

Agüero, who will be 33 when next season starts, has been troubled during this campaign by injuries which have restricted him to 18 appearances and four goals. He hopes to make a farewell Etihad Stadium appearance against Everton on Sunday and to play in the Champions League final the following Saturday.

Barcelona are also closing in on signing the former Manchester United forward Memphis Depay, whose contract at Lyon expires this summer. Depay has confirmed to his lawyers that he wants to join the Spanish club.

On Friday Pep Guardiola paid tribute to Agüero, who is leaving City as their record goalscorer. Agüero played in Spain for Atlético Madrid before moving to the Premier League club 10 years ago.

“His performance when he fit was fit was incredible,” Guardiola said. “I am pretty sure the 10,000 fans that will be in the stadium will show for the rest of the fans around the world, and will give him his tribute and gratitude for what he’s done for this club in terms of titles, numbers, performance – incredible.” – Guardian

