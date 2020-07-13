Serge Aurier’s brother reportedly shot dead in France

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed defender Serge Aurier’s brother died in the early hours of Monday morning.

A club statement read: “The club is deeply saddened to confirm media reports that Serge Aurier’s brother passed away in the early hours of this morning.

“We are supporting Serge at this difficult time and we ask that the privacy of the player and his family is respected.

“Everybody at the club sends their sincerest condolences to Serge and his family. Our thoughts are with them all.”

Reports surfaced in the early hours of Monday that Christopher Aurier had died after his body was reported to have been found in Toulouse.

He was shot at a nightclub in the city, according to La Depeche, a French media outlet.

Tottenham have confirmed his death and are supporting the Ivorian right back, who signed for the club in August 2017.

Aurier played the full 90 minutes during Tottenham’s 2-1 win over Arsenal on Sunday, which lifted Spurs above their north London rivals.

Spurs are next in Premier League action on Wednesday when they take on Newcastle at St James’ Park. – PA/Reuters