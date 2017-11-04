Sean Maguire ruled out for ‘an extended period’

Preston North End attacker will miss Ireland’s upcoming World Cup playoff matches
Sean Maguire of Preston North End in action against Aston Villa at Deepdale. Photograph: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Republic of Ireland and Preston North End striker Sean Maguire will undergo an operation after picking up an injury to his hamstring. The injury rules him out of Martin O’Neill’s team’s upcoming World Cup playoffs against Denmark.

The Championship club said on Saturday that the former Cork City attacker has suffered a similar injury to the one that has ruled out compatriot Greg Cunningham since the second week of the season, and Maguire is “expected to be out for an extended period”.

Since making his debut for the club in August, he has scored four goals, the last of which against Brentford last weekend. He played the full 90 minutes in Wednesday night’s 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa.

The 23 year-old made his international debut as a late replacement in the World Cup qualifier win over Moldova , and his continued good form had left him in a strong position to feature in the November 11th and 14th playoffs.

