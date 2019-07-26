Sead Kolasinac fights off armed men trying to rob Mesut Ozil’s car

Bosnian ran at knife-wielding attackers outside a restaurant in north London

Arsenal’s Sead Kolasinac (left) and Mesut Ozil. Photograph: Stuart McFarlane/Getty Images

Arsenal full-back Sead Kolasinac fought off two men wielding knives after he and team-mate Mesut Ozil were attacked in north London on Thursday.

In a video of the incident that has been circulated on social media, Kolasinac can be seen jumping out of a vehicle to confront the masked aggressors, who had pulled alongside the car on mopeds.

In the footage, both men were seen to be armed and were filmed brandishing knives at 26-year-old Kolasinac.

An Arsenal spokesperson said: “We have been in contact with both players and they are fine.”

Kolasinac and midfielder Ozil are not the first London-based footballers to be targeted on the road.

In 2016, then West Ham striker Andy Carroll was threatened at gunpoint on his way home from training.

Police, who had received reports of an attempted robbery, went to Platts Lane, in north west London, shortly before 5pm, according to Scotland Yard.

A spokesman said: “It was reported that suspects on motorbikes had attempted to rob a man who was driving a car.

“The driver, along with his passenger, managed to get away unharmed and travelled to a restaurant in Golders Green, where they were spoken to by officers.”

The spokesman said there have been no arrests and officers are still investigating the incident. – PA

