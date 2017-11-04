Seán Maguire to miss World Cup playoffs against Denmark

Derby defender Richard Keogh also in doubt after picking up injury in Derby defeat

Updated: 17 minutes ago

Sean Maguire of Preston North End in action against Aston Villa at Deepdale. Photograph: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Sean Maguire of Preston North End in action against Aston Villa at Deepdale. Photograph: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

 

Preston North End striker Seán Maguire has been ruled out of the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup playoff games against Denmark later this month with a hamstring injury.

Ireland manager Martin O’Neill could also lose centre back Richard Keogh from his original 34-man squad after the Derby County defender went off after just eight minutes of Saturday’s 4-2 Championship loss at home to Reading.

Keogh was replaced by fellow Irish international Alex Pearce at Pride Park, with Reading skipper Paul McShane setting up Liam Moore for the first of their four goals after nine minutes.

O’Neill’s first-choice centre backs were both in action, with Shane Duffy playing 90 minutes for Brighton as they claimed a massive three points in a 1-0 win at Swansea. Ciaran Clark came on for Jamaal Lascelles after 55 minutes in Newcastle’s 1-0 defeat to a Bournemouth side that featured Harry Arter in midfield.

Maguire’s Preston team-mates were beaten 3-0 away to Ipswich Town, with David McGoldrick scoring one of the goals for Mick McCarthy’s side.

Earlier on Saturday, Preston confirmed that Maguire is to undergo an operation after suffering a similar injury to the one that has ruled out compatriot Greg Cunningham since the second week of the season. Maguire is “expected to be out for an extended period”.

Since making his debut for the club in August, he has scored four goals, the last of which against Brentford last weekend. He played the full 90 minutes in Wednesday night’s 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa.

The 23-year-old made his international debut as a late replacement in the World Cup qualifier win over Moldova , and his continued good form had left him in a strong position to feature in the November 11th and 14th playoffs.

After recently scoring his first goal for Bristol City in the Carabao Cup, Callum O’Dowda added a first Championship goal with a brilliant left-footed finish in the Severnside derby against Cardiff City at Ashton Gate.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.