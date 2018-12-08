Scottish Premiership round-up: Celtic cruise back to the top

Brendan Rodgers’ side made light work of Kilmarnock while Hearts moved to third
Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard celebrates scoring his side’s second goal during their win over Kilmarnock. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard celebrates scoring his side’s second goal during their win over Kilmarnock. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

 

Celtic stormed back to the top of the Scottish Premiership with a crushing 5-1 win over Kilmarnock, who had started the day at the summit.

James Forrest’s first-time finish from Emilio Izaguirre’s cross gave Brendan Rodgers’ side the lead after just five minutes — the first goal Killie had conceded in five games.

That became two in the 25th minute when Tom Rogic played the ball through to Odsonne Edouard and he fired into the roof of the net.

Celtic were rampant and Mikael Lustig stabbed in a third from Callum McGregor’s free-kick 10 minutes later.

In-form forward Ryan Christie curled a free-kick past goalkeeper Dan Bachmann to make it 4-0 at the break but Kilmarnock were on the scoresheet through Eamonn Brophy’s penalty early in the second half.

Forrest scored his second goal of the game in the 67th minute, pouncing on the loose ball after Christie had been brought down.

Hearts moved level on points with third-placed Rangers as Peter Haring’s 14th-minute header from Ollie Bozanic’s cross was enough to secure a 1-0 win against Motherwell.

Two goals in three second-half minutes snatched St Johnstone a 2-0 win against Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

The Dons, who were 1-0 winners at Rangers in midweek, fell behind in the 71st minute when Joe Shaughnessy headed in a David Wotherspoon corner and Blair Alston added a quickfire second with a stunning curling strike.

Livingston came from a goal down to ease to a 3-1 victory over St Mirren.

Alfie Jones’ first goal for the Saints put them in front in the 36th minute, with the on-loan Southampton defender nodding in an Adam Hammill free-kick.

It was 1-1 early in the second half when Scott Pittman’s low drive beat goalkeeper Danny Rogers and the home side went ahead after 64 minutes when Ryan Hardie slammed in the loose ball after Pittman’s shot had been saved.

Livi substitute Jack McMillan looped a header against the crossbar but Craig Sibbald did add a third with two minutes remaining, turning the ball home after Rogers had spilled a Pittman effort.

Oli Shaw scored the only goal of the game as Hibernian claimed a 1-0 win at Hamilton.

Hibs lost Martin Boyle to injury on the stroke of half-time after he collided with Gary Woods and left the field on a stretcher.

Shaw broke the deadlock for Hibs in the 65th minute, neatly hooking a cross from Daryl Horgan past the goalkeeper.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.