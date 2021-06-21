Scotland’s Billy Gilmour tests positive for Covid-19

Chelsea starlet ruled out of Scotland’s Euro 2020 Group D showdown with Croatia

Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss Tuesday’s Euro 2020 game with Croatia, the Scottish Football Association has announced. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA

Billy Gilmour has been ruled out of Scotland’s Group D showdown with Croatia after testing positive for Covid-19, the Scottish Football Association has announced.

The 20-year-old Chelsea midfielder impressed in his first Scotland start on Friday as he helped the team earn a goalless draw with England at Wembley — a result which leaves Steve Clarke’s side still in with a shot at qualifying for the knock-out stages.

But Scotland have now received a major blow ahead of the must-win Croatia clash with Gilmour unavailable.

An SFA statement read: “The Scottish FA can confirm that a member of the Scotland national team playing squad, Billy Gilmour, has tested positive for Covid-19.

“Having liaised with Public Health England since the positive test was recorded, Billy will now self-isolate for 10 days and therefore miss tomorrow’s Uefa Euro 2020 Group D match against Croatia at Hampden.”

