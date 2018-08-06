Sailing: Frustrating day for Seaton and Guilfoyle in Denmark

Pair on the cusp of achieving a place in their 49er skiff class Gold fleet when race abandoned
Ryan Seaton and Séafra Guilfoyle competing in the 49er skiff event at the Hempel Sailing World Championships 2018 at Aarhus, Denmark. Photograph: David Branigan/

Ryan Seaton and Séafra Guilfoyle competing in the 49er skiff event at the Hempel Sailing World Championships 2018 at Aarhus, Denmark. Photograph: David Branigan/

 

Light and fickle winds at the Hempel Sailing World Championships in Denmark made for deeply frustrating conditions for the remaining Irish sailors aiming to complete their qualification round in the 49er skiff class.

London and Rio veteran Ryan Seaton of Ballyholme Yacht Club and Séafra Guilfoyle from the Royal Cork Yacht Club were on the cusp of achieving a place in their class Gold fleet when the second race was abandoned as the pair were in fourth place.

Earlier, Seaton and Guilfoyle scored a sixth place in a flukey opening race of the day in which they had been leading in the opening stage.

Their performance for the day indicates consistent top-ten form after a poor opening day that is weighing their overall standing.

A decision whether or not to continue the qualification round on Tuesday’s official reserve day was pending. If there is no racing, Seaton and Guilfoyle will contest the remaining two days in the Silver fleet, short of expectations for this new partnership.

Meanwhile, weather permitting, racing in the Gold fleets for the Laser and Laser Radial classes will commence on Tuesday.

Rio 2016 veteran Finn Lynch from the National Yacht Club comfortably qualified for his Gold fleet on Sunday but still has some ground to make up to qualify Ireland in the class for Tokyo 2020.

Howth Yacht Club’s Aoife Hopkins will start her first World Championships in the Gold fleet for the Laser Radial event in which Annalise Murphy won Silver at the Rio Olympics.

Murphy is not competing in Aarhus as she has switched events to the 49erFX skiff and is training up to competition standard with Katie Tingle.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.