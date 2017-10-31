Riza Durmisi is only regular to miss out as Denmark name squad

Nicolai Jorgensen returns for Ireland playoff having missed the last two group games

Emmet Malone

Riza Durmisi in action for Denmark against Bulgaria last year. Photograph: Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images

Riza Durmisi in action for Denmark against Bulgaria last year. Photograph: Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images

 

Real Betis left back Riza Durmisi is the only regular in the Denmark team to miss out on the squad for the forthcoming World Cup play-off games against Ireland.

The well regarded 23 year-old who has established himself as something of an automatic choice in Age Hareide’s starting line-ups over the past couple of years, misses out on this occasion after picking up a hamstring injury while playing for his club a couple of weeks ago.

All of the squad’s other established players are included by Hareide with the likes Christian Eriksen, Thomas Delaney and Kasper Schmeichel joined by Feyenoord striker Nicolai Jorgensen who returns having missed his country’s last two group games through injury.

Denmark host the first leg of the play-off in Copenhagen on November 11th with the return game scheduled to take place in Dublin three days later.

The FAI has said that those supporters who have applied for tickets for the away game should hear by the end of this week whether their applications have been successful.

Squad: Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester), Frederik Rønnow (Brondby), Jonas Lössl (Huddersfield); Andreas Bjelland (Brentford), Andreas Christensen (Chelsea), Henrik Dalsgaard (Brentford), Jannik Vestergaard (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Jens Stryger Larsen (Udinese), Mathias Jørgensen (Huddersfield), Peter Ankersen (Copenhagen), Simon Kjær (Sevilla); Lukas Lerager (Bordeaux), Lasse Schöne (Ajax), Christian Eriksen (Tottenham), Mike Jensen (Rosenborg), Pione Sisto (Celta Vigo), Thomas Delaney (Werder Bremen),

William Kvist (Copenhagen); Andreas Cornelius (Atalanta), Nicklas Bendtner (Rosenborg), Nicolai Jørgensen (Feyenoord), Viktor Fischer (Mainz), Yussuf Poulsen (Leipzig).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.