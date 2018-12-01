River Plate refuse to play Libertadores final in Madrid

River Plate have rejected the decision to play the second leg of the postponed Copa Libertadores final against their neighbours and bitter rivals Boca Juniors in Madrid.

“River Plate reject the change of venue,” the club said in a statement on Saturday.

“The club understands that the decision (to play in Madrid). . . adversely affects those who bought tickets and also upsets the idea of equal conditions by taking away home advantage.”

The match was originally scheduled to take place in Buenos Aires last Saturday but postponed after Boca players were hurt when River supporters attacked their coach. A decision was then taken to move the match to Madrid on Sunday, December 9th.

This year was the first time that Argentina’s two biggest teams had met in the final of South America’s equivalent of the Champions League and as usual away supporters were banned from both legs because of recurring fan violence.

The clubs drew the first leg 2-2 at Boca’s ground in Buenos Aires and were due to play the second match across town at River’s Monumental stadium last Saturday. Boca players sustained injuries, however, when River fans attacked their coach as it approached the stadium and the game was first delayed until Sunday before being postponed indefinitely.