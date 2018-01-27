Richie Sadlier: Phil Neville’s record adds up to tweet nothing
A woman as underqualified wouldn’t land an England manager’s role
Maybe Phil Neville doesn’t hold any of the beliefs that his tweets suggest he does around women’s domestic roles and violence towards them. Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.
What does a joke reveal about the person who tells it? Freud had a lot to say on this and wrote a book exploring his views, and many others have added to his body of work this week. While there are several theoretical approaches to take when exploring humour and wit, it seems there is little appetite these days for such a discussion. A joke, no matter the context, is never just a joke.